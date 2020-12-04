Menu
Sathvik Vishwanath

Mr. Sathvik Vishwanath is the Co-founder & CEO of Unocoin. Sathvik Vishwanath, an MBA graduate from Melbourne Business School, is now a successful entrepreneur and has always put his heart into innovative and disruptive technology! After his MBA, he started VentureNext in 2008, which was involved with custom scripting for the businesses in the virtual world called SecondLife. His business there called Fennux (Fennux.com) created and sold virtual pets. After being acquainted with bitcoin in 2013 his next venture CoinMonk Ventures aimed at bringing Bitcoin awareness to the public and organized the Global Bitcoin Conference in Dec 2013 - the first ever Bitcoin conference in India. At the conference, he launched a bitcoin buy/sell service called Unocoin.com and it’s the first company in India to provide access to bitcoin and crypto assets.
  • 4th Dec 2020
    बिटकॉइन में करना चाहते हैं निवेश? यहां जानिए स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप गाइड
  • 1st Dec 2020
    A step-by-step guide on how to invest in Bitcoins
