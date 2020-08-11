Satyen is the Founder and CEO of Cube Wealth. One of the most successful names in the Indian fintech scene, Satyen is is also an angel investor and serial entrepreneur whose prior experience includes founding Citrus Payments, where he led the brand’s overall strategy, product, user experience, marketing, and strategic alliances to drive the company to a valuation of $100 million in 4 years. Satyen has spent the last 18 years in Silicon Valley and India and has successfully started companies in the areas of marketing automation, social e-commerce and strategy/design consulting. His career has included stints with several start-ups and larger companies such as Intuit, First Data, Cisco, AOL, Yahoo, frog design & App. Satyen has invested in 14 companies in the spaces of marketplaces, payments, solar, education, and payments. He is an active member of the Stanford Alumni Association of India and Stanford Angels. He has a Masters from Stanford University in tech entrepreneurship/HCI/Computer Science and a BE in Computer Science/Engineering from Bombay University.