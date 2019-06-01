EDITIONS
Saumitra K. Chatterjee
Ever since he quit the corporate world SK has become a freelance writer and editor. He dabbles in writing of all kinds: short stories, poetry, articles, blogs, and freelance advertising work. Presently, he is writing a novel.
Elanstreet, a personal styling fashion portal, brings everyday fashionistas and style curators together
by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
12th Aug 2016
Meet mixologist extraordinaire Ami Berham Shroff, one of the finest flair bartenders of India
by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
8th May 2016
How 26-year-old Nayanika Pawar brought global retail brand Claesen’s to India
by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
18th Feb 2016
Prabha's upcycling boutique BlueMadeGreen gives old denims a creative makeover
by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
16th Jan 2016
A full life: Neelam Kumar’s saga of two cancers, five books and one undying spirit
by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
27th Dec 2015
The Silver Surfers Club: Revving up the emotional quotient for the not-so-seniors
by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
9th Nov 2015
