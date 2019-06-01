EDITIONS
Saumitra K. Chatterjee
Ever since he quit the corporate world SK has become a freelance writer and editor. He dabbles in writing of all kinds: short stories, poetry, articles, blogs, and freelance advertising work. Presently, he is writing a novel.
Stories

Elanstreet, a personal styling fashion portal, brings everyday fashionistas and style curators together

by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
12th Aug 2016 · 6 min read
Resources

Meet mixologist extraordinaire Ami Berham Shroff, one of the finest flair bartenders of India

by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
8th May 2016 · 6 min read
Women Entrepreneur

How 26-year-old Nayanika Pawar brought global retail brand Claesen’s to India

by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
18th Feb 2016 · 6 min read
Women Entrepreneur

Prabha's upcycling boutique BlueMadeGreen gives old denims a creative makeover

by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
16th Jan 2016 · 8 min read
Women Entrepreneur

A full life: Neelam Kumar’s saga of two cancers, five books and one undying spirit

by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
27th Dec 2015 · 8 min read
Women Entrepreneur

The Silver Surfers Club: Revving up the emotional quotient for the not-so-seniors

by Saumitra K. Chatterjee
9th Nov 2015 · 5 min read