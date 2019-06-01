With over a decade of experience spanning both private and developmental sectors, is an Indian national working in China for the past 5 years. With an in-depth understanding of communications gained by working across diverse industries including Advertising, Aviation, Market Research and International Wildlife Conservation, he also specialises in digital tools utilisation and partnership engagement. Completing a Bachelors with honours and two additional degrees in marketing and advertising, he has led numerous innovative initiatives some of which have garnered awards from the advertising fraternity. Prior to joining INBAR, he led launch campaigns for numerous multinational companies in China including Star Alliance and the Boston Consulting Group as the Director of Business and Strategy. At INBAR, he has played a pivotal role in transforming its partnership programmes, international communications, digital outreach strategy and information management systems.