EDITIONS
Sawan Shah
Sawan Shah is an entrepreneur who has specialised in the finance sector over a period of 14 years. Having started his career in PwC London, he then worked for the Financial Conduct Authority on EU financial services policy matters during the Global Financial Crisis. He then worked in banking in Africa, before founding his own bill discounting company in Kenya. Following his MBA at INSEAD, Sawan has now cofounded MarketFinance, a financial services platform creating out of the box financing solutions for Indian businesses.

The changing face of finance for businesses with no collateral

by Sawan Shah
Share on
5th Jul 2017 · 11 min read

How Munnar managed to grow his small business 3-fold in a year

by Sawan Shah
Share on
10th Jun 2017 · 4 min read