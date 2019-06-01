Sawan Shah is an entrepreneur who has specialised in the finance sector over a period of 14 years. Having started his career in PwC London, he then worked for the Financial Conduct Authority on EU financial services policy matters during the Global Financial Crisis. He then worked in banking in Africa, before founding his own bill discounting company in Kenya. Following his MBA at INSEAD, Sawan has now cofounded MarketFinance, a financial services platform creating out of the box financing solutions for Indian businesses.