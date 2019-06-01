EDITIONS
DRONITECH

About DRONITECH


DRONITECH is a sub-brand of the parent company Drovation Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Drones are the need of the hour, this industry is expanding rapidly and the time is now to step into this field and make use of its full potential. Keeping this in mind we have started Droni Tech as a full services Drone/UAV company where we provide every end of the spectrum from flying training to services to manufacturing.


DRONITECH manufactures UAVs, develops software to compliment a wide variety of industrial applications. Our UAV technology is indigenously designed by the best of engineers to be compliant with UAV regulations and policies across the globe while being perfectly capable of working in the harshest of conditions.

DRONITECH also builds custom drones according to specific customer requirements, we also provide services related to Infrastructure, inspections, surveys, surveillance, and media.


Get in touch and we are sure to take you and your business up to the skies!


Website: www.dronitech.com

Tech

How drones are transforming the Insurance Industry

by DRONITECH
Share on
6th Feb 2019 · 4 min read
Tech

Power Up! Batteries are key to maintain a Drone's Life Cycle

by DRONITECH
Share on
6th Feb 2019 · 2 min read
Growth hacks

How Drones are Transforming the Media Industry

by DRONITECH
Share on
31st Jan 2019 · 3 min read
Press releases

Eagle Group, angel investors back drone startup Droni Tech

by DRONITECH
Share on
28th Jan 2019 · 3 min read