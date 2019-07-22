Drones are changing the future of Search & Rescue operations

Drones are changing the future of Search & Rescue operationsDRONITECH
Drones are becoming the most widely used tool for many industries and used to support public safety and first responder community. Drones offer low-cost, easy to operate, and analytically sophisticated remote sensing solutions in search-and-rescue operations. From Police, Fire Departments to farming (crop) monitoring, drones have become an essential part of boosting safety and productivity. Search and Rescue is among one of those industries affected by the use of drones. This aircraft used by emergency services, such as police officers, firefighters or volunteer rescue teams, ideal for searching over vast areas for missing persons and crime victims in need of rescue and in any environment. Search times can be significantly reduced while limiting potential risk to the party being rescued as well as rescuers. There are many options and benefits to using drones for search and rescue:
– Live viewing & Broadcast capability
– Zoom cameras etc.
Below are some of the applications search and rescue teams can achieve with Microdrones UAS:
- Terrorism search and rescue
- Emergency communication network aid
- Monitoring of catastrophes: nuclear accidents, structural fires, ship collisions, plane and train crashes, motor vehicle accidents
- Monitoring of natural disasters: landslides, tsunamis, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, flooding, storms, hurricanes, avalanches, tornadoes
- Searches for missing persons
- Post-disaster-relief operations
There are many advantages of drones for search and rescue missions. A drone can fly at speeds exceeding 60 mph and be deployed mere seconds after arriving on the scene. They can use thermal cameras to locate missing persons even amongst the dense brush. Drones record every second of video allowing for quick review and comparison of search areas. Most of all, drones can operate under conditions and altitudes unfit for traditional aircraft.
Originally published at https://www.dronitech.com/drones-are-changing-the-future-of-search-rescue-operations/ on July 19, 2019.
