Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Shailesh Gupta

Shailesh Gupta is currently the Founder & CEO of YoloBus. Prior to YOLO, Shailesh has worked as CEO with Innov8 Coworking & Mintzzone. He is a serial entrepreneur who aims to revolutionize the startup ecosystem by working with young entrepreneurs with great ideas to help them solve, strategize, and scale. Shailesh Gupta is also known for his unique S3 Startup Index, helping evaluate the extent of each business opportunity and forecast areas of possible failures in a start up’s journey. The S3 model works across three critical vectors for any startup: solve, strategize, and scale. Having built successful journeys has helped Shailesh find a place on the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia. Amidst his hobbies, Shailesh loves reading books.
  • 18th Mar 2021
    Technology: A Game Changer For Intercity Bus Mobility
    Expert Opinion
  • 10th May 2020
    Mother's Day: I grew up to my mother constantly telling me, ‘Never settle for mediocrity’
    Expert Opinion