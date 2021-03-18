Shailesh Gupta is currently the Founder & CEO of YoloBus. Prior to YOLO, Shailesh has worked as CEO with Innov8 Coworking & Mintzzone. He is a serial entrepreneur who aims to revolutionize the startup ecosystem by working with young entrepreneurs with great ideas to help them solve, strategize, and scale. Shailesh Gupta is also known for his unique S3 Startup Index, helping evaluate the extent of each business opportunity and forecast areas of possible failures in a start up’s journey. The S3 model works across three critical vectors for any startup: solve, strategize, and scale. Having built successful journeys has helped Shailesh find a place on the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia. Amidst his hobbies, Shailesh loves reading books.