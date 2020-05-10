Mother's Day: I grew up to my mother constantly telling me, ‘Never settle for mediocrity’

I was born in a typical middle-class Indian household. Though my mother had to run the house on a tight leash, she never compromised on education for me and my brother. For her, that was non-negotiable. She ensured that I get the right environment to focus on my studies, always somewhere nearby. I am what I am because of her.





Aspiring for higher goals was the mantra she drilled deep into my head right from childhood. My mother never says ‘if’, but always ‘when’. Watching someone like her every day, over the years, has been one of life’s greatest blessings. I don’t think I ever had a better opportunity to learn life’s most valuable lessons than from her. For me, she is a very progressive lady, ahead of her times.





There is something very unique about the way a mother influences her child and it can hardly be expressed in words. I don’t think I can sum up my mother’s influence on me in one article. But I will give it a try and focus on some of the very important ones for now.

Early lessons

One of my earliest lessons from my mother was establishing an open channel for communication. One time, I had come home after a fight with another school kid, unsure how my mother would receive it but I was in for a surprise. She told me, “No matter what you do outside, always feel free to come and talk to me about it. Even if it’s something you’re not proud of. I’ll always be there to guide you through it.” There was no judgement in her voice. Just pure love one has for one’s child. This kind of understanding and support helps a child open up at home.





She has unwavering confidence in my brother and I. She used to watch me play as a kid and when I would fall down, instead of rushing over to pick me up, she’d patiently wait for me to stand back up on my own. When I left a job to enter into my entrepreneurial journey, she stood by my decision. And that’s her, always supportive, always motivating.





She drilled a sense of responsibility in me. She gave me household chores since my childhood. She never made me feel like I was too young to do those things. Instead she instilled confidence in me to get things done. It nurtured a sense of self-confidence that propels me to this day. As I write this, I believe that my mother is the perfect example of a natural leader. One who teaches by example.

Keeping me grounded

She keeps me grounded. Just the other day, when I was on my usual schedule, packed with calls and work, she came to my room and asked, “None of your buses are running, what are you so busy with?” That’s exactly the kind of thing one would expect from her. Simple questions that drive you to the point of clarity. She never lets me take anything for granted. She is always pushing my brother and me into becoming the best version of ourselves every day.

My mother is the driving force behind the immensely strong bond within our family. My brother and I learned to share everything between us as kids. Even today, whether it is food, money, success, or failure, it’s all a family thing.





When my brother and I started earning, my mother had said, “Remember, no matter what you do in life, you should always be together as you can be the biggest source of strength for each other.” To me, she symbolises love, fearlessness, and respect at the same time.

Age no bar

One thing that continues to amaze me about my mother is her patience and how she always knows exactly what she wants and what she does not. Learning is extremely important to her. Last year, she learnt dancing and singing at the age of 55. This year, she has taken up English lessons. She is deeply into meditation. She spends a lot of time practicing the art of contactless healing. She wants to open an online Pranic healing centre one day. In fact, she plans to use my entrepreneurial experience for her online contactless healing startup.





Every relationship has its ups and downs. Sometimes, I get annoyed when she nudges me beyond my comfort zone. Of course, she scolds me even today but a warm hug follows suit. I am a foodie, especially when it’s my mother cooking. She spoils me when it comes to food. She is my source of inspiration. I don’t think I could be what I am today if not for her. If I have an option, I’d choose her as my mother in every life.









This note will be incomplete without a big thank you to all the mothers out there for their unconditional love, sacrifices, and strength. The world wouldn’t be half as strong or beautiful without them.