Shaina is part of the Leadership Team at Embassy Group and heads the group’s outreach initiatives that focus on Education, Health, Sustainable Infrastructure. She has been with the Embassy Group for over 15 years. Her initial assignment with Embassy was in Sales, Leasing and Marketing. She then worked closely with the Chairman of the group for 6 years and was an integral part of his core strategic team. During this time, Shaina was responsible for coordinating the Design & Development process of Hilton Residences; Embassy’s Corporate office & Stonehill International School. Passionate about education, Shaina believes that strengthening the education infrastructure in our country would go a long way in building a strong future for our nation. The group’s outreach initiatives are therefore designed to provide every child a holistic education experience with access to a range of education resources such as teachers, a safe and hygienic learning environment, comprehensive health program, and educational programs. There is emphasis in preparing students for employment through scholarships for higher education, college & career counselling and skill development. She spearheads Embassy’s Corporate Connect Program that draws together leaders and corporates across Embassy’s Business Parks with a common vision and aligned CSR mandates to spur collaboration for deeper and accelerated community transformation.