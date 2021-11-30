Menu
Shakun Bansal

Shakun Bansal is the Head of Marketing at Mercer | Mettl. Prior to his current stint, he was one of the members of the Founder’s Team. Shakun is a visionary whose passion for marketing has helped transform out-of-the-box ideas into breathing entities pushing the frontiers of Mercer | Mettl’s online presence. He has a futuristic approach which has been instrumental in solving increasing complexities of the digitally transformed marketing landscape with strategic decisions and execution know-how. His efforts have helped Mercer | Mettl take leaps and bounds in expanding into various geographies with a tremendous increase in company’s revenues. In a short career-span of 7 years, he has held strategic positions in organizations such as Rivigo, Ola and Larsen & Toubro. Shakun holds an MBA degree in Marketing & Finance from ISB along with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.
  • 30th Nov 2021
    The state of SaaS marketing in 2021
    Expert Opinion