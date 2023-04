Shalini V Nair is the co-founder and CTO of Ennoventure. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, she has over two decades of experience in cutting-edge technology in the IT and services realms. She founded Ennoventure with the intent of leveraging AI, blockchain and cryptography to guard against counterfeiting and protect both the brand and the end consumer. The holder of multiple IP rights, she previously had stints at Ohile Technologies and HCL Infosystems and currently lives in Bangalore.