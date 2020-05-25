Shalu Jaiswal is a Technology Enthusiast and a Book Lover. She is Writer, Author & A Fitness Freak. She has worked for various websites for increasing their social media presence and traffic. Her articles focus on balancing informative with SEO needs along with maintaining the readability of the visitors. She likes reading about new technology and enjoys fun around new phones and laptops. She follows her heart for learning new stuff or Technology. Her writing style majorly focus on engaging visitors along with making them aware for new things in the market. Her work can be witnessed on Reviews on Top, Trident Vision and Ezine Articles.