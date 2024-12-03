Shams Tabrej founded Ezee Pay in 2018 to empower the rural citizen of India for their financial needs. India has shifted to digital banking, and the rural areas are playing catch-up. They do not have access to a smartphone and, therefore, experience a lack of accessibility to digital services. With an MBA in Finance from Patna University, Shams began his entrepreneurial journey with a traditional family business. He diversified his efforts into leading Ezee Pay. It is a concept devised after witnessing banking services rendered from their rented home (by a national bank). It is also born out of the lack of reach of the officials to ensure all rural areas can access the new digital banking transformation. Shams' keen observation and business acumen have allowed him to ensure that many rural areas can access banking services from their doorstep. His efforts are focused on providing help to women above 45 years of age and differently-abled individuals. When Shams is not busy empowering rural India, he spends time with friends and family. He also enjoys reading and travelling.