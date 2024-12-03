Understanding payment fraud: The growing threat to fintech startups

In recent years, several fintech startups have transformed how people view financial services by creating solutions that make payments, lending, and investments easier.

However, the risk of payment fraud is increasing and is one of the most significant challenges for fintech companies as the sector grows.

In this article, we will dive deep into payment fraud, its effects on fintech startups, and the possible measures to be implemented for such risks.

The rise of payment fraud

Payment fraud is a transaction made to steal money or sensitive financial data from individuals or businesses without the owners' knowledge or permission. Over the years, as technology has advanced to facilitate business operations through digital means, criminals have found new ways to practice their vice by embedding themselves in digital payment systems.

For fintech startups, the threat is particularly pronounced. In contrast to traditional banking institutions, a great number of fintechs are still in the stage of developing their infrastructure and security measures, therefore appealing to hackers.

Furthermore, advanced technologies like mobile payment systems, peer-to-peer payment systems, and cryptocurrency have increased the threat level, giving more room for unscrupulous activities.

Types of payment fraud

Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud: Involves making purchases online but not physically presenting the payment card. As fintech is much more oriented toward digital wallets and other online payment channels, CNP fraud has become quite prevalent and is an even bigger challenge. Account Takeover (ATO): If fraudsters use phishing under pretences, credential stuffing, or simply exploiting lazy passwords, they may access a client’s account. From this point onwards, they are free to carry out any transactions within that account on a fraudulent basis. Identity Theft: Cybercriminals may steal personal information to create new identities or take over other existing ones to make fraudulent payments or open new accounts in the victim's name. Friendly Fraud: This occurs when legitimate customers dispute a legitimate transaction, falsely claiming they didn’t authorise it, which leads to chargebacks. While sometimes unintentional, this type of fraud can be difficult to distinguish from intentional fraud. Payment Processor Fraud: Fintech companies rely on third-party processors to process payments. Fraudsters may target such processors to get access to large payment data, which could compromise thousands of transactions.

Also Read How technology can strengthen fraud risk management in financial institutions

The impact on fintech startups

Payment fraud can bring serious consequences for any startup in the fintech sector. Financial losses are an obvious problem, but it is not only money at stake. Here are some key impacts:

Financial losses : Fraudulent transactions can result in direct financial losses to the firm and its clients. There can also be deducted chargebacks, imposed fines, and legal costs to resolve fraud issues that may escalate very fast.

: Fraudulent transactions can result in direct financial losses to the firm and its clients. There can also be deducted chargebacks, imposed fines, and legal costs to resolve fraud issues that may escalate very fast. Reputation damage : Fintech is all about trust. Customers expect such platforms to protect their money without potential risks. Even a single case of conspicuous and shameful fraud can instil fear among the clients and, consequently, loss of sales.

: Fintech is all about trust. Customers expect such platforms to protect their money without potential risks. Even a single case of conspicuous and shameful fraud can instil fear among the clients and, consequently, loss of sales. Regulatory scrutiny : Financial institutions, including fintech companies, are subject to various regulations, such as the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) in Europe or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). If a company experiences a data breach or fails to comply with anti-fraud standards, it may face hefty fines and other legal consequences.

: Financial institutions, including fintech companies, are subject to various regulations, such as the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) in Europe or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). If a company experiences a data breach or fails to comply with anti-fraud standards, it may face hefty fines and other legal consequences. Operational disruption: Combating fraud is not only time-consuming but also expensive and can paralyse a fintech startup’s operations because new measures may take time before they are in place, and customers might have to be attended to, or the situation escalates into a law enforcement issue.

Preventing payment fraud: best practices for fintech startups

In light of the increasing incidents of payment fraud, the majority of the fintech startups developed an active multi-layered security strategy. Below are some essential methods:

Implement strong authentication: The best method to reduce fraud drastically is through implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA). Added security would require customers to verify their identity using multiple means. For instance, passwords and one-time passcodes are sent to their mobile devices. Utilise ML and AI: Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools can help detect fraudulent activities in real-time by analysing patterns in transaction data. These technologies can identify suspicious behaviour, such as unusual spending patterns or multiple failed login attempts, and flag it before it leads to fraud. Adopt Tokenization: Tokenization is the process of replacing sensitive payment information with a unique token. Even if fraudsters gain access to the system, the token is useless without the decryption key. This technique can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches. Educate customers: Customer education is crucial in the fight against fraud. Fintech startups should regularly remind customers about phishing scams, weak passwords, and how to recognise fraudulent activity. By empowering users with knowledge, startups can reduce the likelihood of successful fraud attempts.

Payment fraud is probably one of the biggest threats to fintech startups, with devastating repercussions from financial losses to reputational damage. As the industry grows, so does the need for robust fraud prevention measures. It can be done through advanced security technologies, strong authentication, and educating customers to minimise fraud risks, protecting their and their customer’s business from emerging threats.

In such a changed landscape, vigilance and proactivity are the keys to sustaining the trust and integrity expected in modern financial services from their customers.

Shams Tabrej is the CEO of Ezeepay.