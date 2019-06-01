The Paisalo Digital App was launched in January 2018 under Shantanu Agarwal’s leadership, and he presently holds the position of Chief Innovation Officer at Paisalo Digital Limited. With launching the Paisalo app, he introduced a diﬀerent dimension to the steady NBFC business with a strong history of 25 years. Shantanu also oversees the implementation of Paisalo Digital’s CSR activities for which the primary partner is the Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals (ISAP). He has previously worked in forex exchange trading in Hong Kong and Singapore with Greenﬁeld Advisory Pte. Ltd., in algorithm-based forex trading in Singapore with Fulcrum Advisory Pte. Ltd., and on algorithm-based trading for G10. He is currently pursuing B.Com, LL.B. (H) from Amity University.