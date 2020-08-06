Shantanu Rooj is the Founder & CEO of Schoolguru Eduserve. A TeamLease group company, Schoolguru is India’s leading Online Learning Services company. Schoolguru helps Universities launch, run and manage their own Online Programs, helps Institutes improve employability of their students through its skilling program and helps Corporates build talent supply chain and improve employee productivity. Schoolguru has exclusive partnership with 30 of India’s largest Universities across 16 Indian states, trains 3.5 Lakh students on its platform through 9 Indian languages and manages over 200 degree, diploma, certificate programs. A serial entrepreneur, Shantanu founded Paradyne Infotech in 1997 which had a hugely successful IPO in 2005 and Broadllyne in 2005 which got acquired in 2009. Shantanu is an All India CBSE Topper and a Gold Medalist from Indian Institute of Technology (Varanasi). He has also done his Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management and has completed his Executive Management Program (in Global Business Management) from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He is a passionate education entrepreneur, columnist, investor and speaker. Shantanu has written several opinion articles in many reputed international magazines and newspapers and has spoken extensively about his vision of the Future of Education – University 4.0 in multiple forums.