The new National Education Policy unveils a host of opportunities for edtech players

National Education Policy 2020 is cathartic – it has finally discontinued rote learning and aims to create a modular, multimodal outcome-driven education system.





NEP now introduces a pedagogy which will have increased focus on learning through local language and development of cognitive, mathematical, and analytical skills. Not only this, the education policy also brings a new assessment system which will be way more digitised.





NEP is set to provide a significant impetus to the role of technology in all aspects of education: teaching, learning, assessments, credentialing, governance, analysis, and personalisation.





It provides a fillip and legitimacy to the edtech industry – without putting it on fire. The exciting part is that NEP has opened a whole new set of possibilities for the edtech sector.





Let’s see how -

Boost AI use case

Companies that have been using AI to build intelligent systems can now diversify their offerings. They can now design and build AI-powered interfaces which will be able to comprehend how each learner interacts with content, track their performance and promote productive learning.





The AI-powered deep learning algorithms are best suited to identify gaps in the candidates’ learning cycle and provide customised content to meet an individual’s need. It further reduces the burden on the instructor/content developer.

More scope for ‘Platforms as a Service’

The NEP will give a thrust to edtech companies that work toward building comprehensive technologies like Learning Management Systems, ERP Softwares, Assessment Platforms, online labs etc for the industry. This is primarily because NEP will allow the entry of many online players in the education ecosystem.

Boosting technology in the classroom

While edtech players have majorly dealt with online education, now NEP will also encourage digitisation within the physical classrooms. Hence, it paves the way to create innovative products and content. Companies can indulge in designing immersive technology for classroom learning.





Technology will make the learning process far more interactive, accurate, and engaging.

Surge in content providers

Now that NEP allows the entry of more online players, this will prove to be a huge business opportunity for the online learning sector. We are poised to see a spike in content providers.





Even schools and universities will look for advanced content and are likely to collaborate with content providers for the same. Another new avenue in this space is the demand for content for children with disabilities.

A sea of opportunities for niche edtech players

As NEP increases focus on skill development, niche edtech players, especially the ones who deal with language-based learning, cognitive and analytical skill development, game-based learning, VR and AR assisted skilling, will be able to significantly capitalise on the situation.





Online tutoring and peer-learning platforms shall have an important role to play as students would not only learn from their teachers but also from their fellow batchmates. Companies with a focus on teaching a new set of digital skills, coding skills, and computational skills will be sought after.





We shall also see the emergence of a few niche players that focus on improving employability and provide job linkages.

Doing away with ancient grading

Many companies focusing on adaptive assessments, competency tests and career counselling shall partner with institutions to improve learner outcome while several others shall develop new products to improve productivity, bring accountability, and improve governance in institutions.

Non-conventional credentialing

Companies with an expertise in blockchain technology can help build vibrant learning ecosystems that are learner-centric, equitable, modular, interoperable and resilient, and have the potential to release a wave of innovation around learner data. They can also assist in ending paper-based certificates.





Most educators always knew that technology can bring a sea change in the education system. Technology-enabled education was always the solution that could break the difficult trinity between cost, quality and scale. But due to the apathy and disdain of the policymakers, edtech companies always played at the periphery.

The new education policy is set to change the broad adaptation of technology, and this is wonderful news for India. We can finally have an education system that can allow equal and excellent to not only co-exist but thrive.