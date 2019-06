Sharad Lunia is the founder of releaseMyAd - a leading media buying and planning agency enabling advertisements across print, TV, radio and cinema. It’s startup vertical assists funded companies with their media planning and buying needs, specific clients include Craftsvilla, PepperTap among others. It also powers releaseMyAd.com - an online platform specifically enabling SMBs and individuals to advertise across mass media effectively serving over 95,000 advertisers every year.