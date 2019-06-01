EDITIONS
Login
Sharath Ahuja
Sharath Ahuja writes mostly on science and technology. He is an amateur photographer. In his previous avatar he was with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, from where he took voluntary retirement from service.
Lounge
The April tulip festival brings colourful spring to Kashmir valley
by Sharath Ahuja
Share on
23rd Apr 2017
· 3 min read
Inspiration
From the mustard fields to international greens and fairways – Shubham Jaglan’s inspirational journey
by Sharath Ahuja
Share on
27th Jul 2015
· 3 min read
Healthcare
WHO estimates 6 million people will die of smoking every year – World No Tobacco Day
by Sharath Ahuja
Share on
1st Jun 2015
· 4 min read
Stories
Budding Indian American innovators win laurels at the Intel Science Fair
by Sharath Ahuja
Share on
30th May 2015
· 7 min read
environment
Gateway to the garden of hope
by Sharath Ahuja
Share on
12th May 2015
· 10 min read