Sharath Ahuja
Sharath Ahuja writes mostly on science and technology. He is an amateur photographer. In his previous avatar he was with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, from where he took voluntary retirement from service.
Lounge

The April tulip festival brings colourful spring to Kashmir valley

by Sharath Ahuja
23rd Apr 2017 · 3 min read
Inspiration

From the mustard fields to international greens and fairways – Shubham Jaglan’s inspirational journey

by Sharath Ahuja
27th Jul 2015 · 3 min read
Healthcare

WHO estimates 6 million people will die of smoking every year – World No Tobacco Day

by Sharath Ahuja
1st Jun 2015 · 4 min read
Stories

Budding Indian American innovators win laurels at the Intel Science Fair

by Sharath Ahuja
30th May 2015 · 7 min read
environment

Gateway to the garden of hope

by Sharath Ahuja
12th May 2015 · 10 min read