Shashank Donthi

Shashank Donthi is leading the global expansion initiatives for all entities under the Hynetic group umbrella. Established in 1989, Hynetic holds a pioneering position in the Electronics Industry. The Hynetic group encompasses several companies and brands, including Semikart, Aqtronics Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Ipsum. In his role, Shashank Donthi oversees business partnerships, strategic planning, and talent management across the group of companies. His responsibilities extend to shaping the strategic roadmap and fostering collaborations to drive the overall success of the Hynetic group.
  • 16th Feb 2024
    How emerging technologies can further semiconductor chip manufacturing
    Opinion