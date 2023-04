Shashank Saini is the Founder & CEO of Medpho, the healthcare technology startup backed by Cygnus Medicare Group. His role & responsibilities include developing strategy for the company’s growth, fostering improvements, workforce management, business development, and product envisionment. Shashank has 15 years of experience across industries and worked with companies like Practo, Bharti Airtel, HSBC, DocOnline and more.