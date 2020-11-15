Menu
Shashwat Das

Shashwat has a rare combination of business logic and creative flair. His first startup, WOW Design has been the force behind some of the most popular Brand revamps in the country. He now heads Almond, a leading Strategic Brand & Design Consultancy. Has worked with established brands as well as startups across markets. He has an enriching experience of creating brands, leading teams and growing businesses. Shashwat’s focus always has been to deliver results for growing businesses. He develops brand & marketing strategies that are linked with effective tactical plans that integrate within the business, are simple, understandable and hence, fully implemented. Shashwat has developed brand & design strategy for major clients including 3M, Amul, ITC, Kellogg’s, CavinKare, Heinz, Berger and Emami. He has been associated with some of the critical Brand Revamps in the country like that of Complan, Park Avenue, Ghari Detergent and Amul Kool. Over the years he has built a very close relationship with his clients, who trust him for the sheer Brand guidance that he delivers. Shashwat has worked with clients across many industries, as his core capability is to develop a commercially viable marketing strategy that delivers results.
  • 15th Nov 2020
    Work-life balance – a contradiction in terms?
    Expert Opinion
  • 26th Jun 2020
    Life after lockdown: Here’s the new normal for travel enthusiasts in the future
    Travel
  • 4th Apr 2020
    Coronavirus: What impact the pandemic has on brands
    Expert Opinion