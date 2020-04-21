Shawez Shaikh is Co-Founder of Maven Cluster- Mobile App Development Company and expert when it comes to IT Sales and Consultancy. Having a deep experience of more than 10 years in IT Services and Software Sales, highly specialized in selling services of Software Industry, Technical Solutions, and Digital Marketing makes him one of the Top Leaders in the Industry. Shawez has a versatile skill-set that makes him a perfect IT Sales Leader.





His Skill-set includes





• Strong leadership, interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

• Strong sales relationship management and account management skill

• Good understanding of government-corporate shared services business issues and drivers

• Ability to understand the diverse and complex organizational culture of the clients

• Expert knowledge of government contract process and standards

• Experience working in a global delivery model

• Wide variety of IT Sales and Business Consulting Experience

• Good knowledge of Salesforce CRM & Hubspot CRM.





Anyone can find him on blow social channels





