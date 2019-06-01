Shernaz Daver is a Chief Marketing Officer at Udacity. She is a leading marketing, business and communications consultant with over 20 years of experience. Shernaz is CMO of Udacity where she oversees global branding, marketing and communications for the company. She is one of the most influential people in the edu tech industry, working closely with the likes of Sebastian Thrun. Over her tenure, she has worked with numerous companies including Netflix, Walmart, Motorola and many others. She currently serves as an executive advisor to Google Ventures and holds an undergraduate degree from Stanford University, Phi Beta Kappa, and a master's degree from Harvard University.