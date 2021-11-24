Menu
Shesh Rao Paplikar

Prior to starting BHIVE in 2014, Shesh has worked in the technology world in companies of varied sizes and cultures, including startups in Bengaluru and New York, for 11 years. He started his first company while doing his BE in Computer Engineering from NITK, Surathkal. He brings varied experience to the table, from starting a company to sinking in the Himalayas for weeks to working on Wall Street. He started BHIVE with personal investment, then raised money from friends and family, and has taken it through a professional funding round. He has witnessed the growth of the company from 0 to 10+ centers.
