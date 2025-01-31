Shiney Prasad is the Country Head for Guardian Life Insurance Company of America’s India GCC. Prasad has over 30 years of experience in life and P&C insurance, Credit Cards, Trade Finance, wealth and asset management, shared services, technology and digital transformation across North America, South-East Asia, and India. Prasad brings a wealth of experience in the financial services sector, having held leadership roles at global giants such as EY, Sun Life Financial, and AIG (American International Group). At Guardian India, Prasad’s role is distributed across innovation, organisational transformation, and amalgamation of data and technology to gain insights into customer behaviour, risk management, and decision-making. Leading with an endeavour to enhance team capabilities, he ensures Guardian India delivers strategic value to its parent enterprise while upholding a culture of continuous improvement. Before this, he served as the India Business Consulting Partner and Insurance Sector Leader at EY, where he focused on strategy, M&A, customer experience, digital transformation, actuarial operations, technology, ESG, risk and control functions, and finance transformation for domestic insurance organizations, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and insurance multinationals.