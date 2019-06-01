Shishir is a Design Thinking Practitioner and co-founder of EasyProblemSolving.com





EasyProblemSolving.com is a value consulting firm focussed on ensuring our clients succeed in today’s business scenario where the evolution of Customer Expectations and Disruptive Innovation are a given. EPS helps you design and re-engineer business processes to cater for ever-evolving customer requirements.





Conducting Design Thinking Sprints, assessment of project management maturity , training & consulting on improvement areas are the primary services of his firm.





Prior to becoming an entrepreneur - Shishir a Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt & Project Management Professional.worked in leadership roles for 20 years with Marquee firms like Rio Tinto, Aon Hewitt & Vertex.