Shomprakash Sinha Roy was nominated to a Forbes Top 100 List in 2014, has received multiple International felicitations for Digital Media & Communications, is a prolific blogger, an award-winning novelist and scriptwriter, and has solved digital communication challenges for consumer organizations such as Dell Inc, Amagi MIX and Legacy Global Projects. He is currently an editor and the Creative Marketing Lead at the Accel-backed healthcare startup Onco.com. He identifies as a fitness fanatic.