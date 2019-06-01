EDITIONS
Shreya Bhardwaj
Shreya Bhardwaj is an economics graduate from St. Stephens college and is currently working at MyOperator as a content marketer. She has developed a new passion for writing blogs.She loves watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Why demonetization can do wonders for our country
This article talks about how demonetization will take India towards a high growth trajectory.
by Shreya Bhardwaj
23rd Nov 2016
· 4 min read
From a homemaker to a social entrepreneur
by Shreya Bhardwaj
9th Nov 2016
· 4 min read