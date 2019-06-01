EDITIONS
Shripati Acharya
Shripati Acharya is co-founder & Managing Partner at Prime Venture Partners, an early stage VC firm based out of Bangalore, India. He tweets as @shripati. Prime invests in category creating, early stage companies founded by rock star teams
Opinion
Investor's take: Is your startup stuck? What should an entrepreneur do?
by Shripati Acharya
25th Apr 2019
· 4 min read
Opinion
The great Indian data rush
by Shripati Acharya
26th Feb 2018
· 6 min read
Opinion
Why entrepreneurs may have to pay a high price for mis-pricing
by Shripati Acharya
10th Mar 2017
· 6 min read