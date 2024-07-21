Shubhi Agarwal is COO and Co-founder of Locobuzz Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global SaaS enterprise at the forefront of digital customer experience management. A luminary in the Indian startup ecosystem, Agarwal has garnered numerous accolades for her entrepreneurial prowess, notably the prestigious 'Women in Leadership Award' at the World Women Leadership Congress in 2020. A TEDx speaker with a voice supporting and encouraging women in tech, her academic credentials include an MBA in finance from California State University and a BE in electronics and telecommunications from Amravati University. Her career, spanning over two decades, includes impactful roles at leading enterprises such as Tata Motors, YEN Management Consultants, UTV Software Communications Ltd, Bigflix, Hungama, and BoxTV-Times Internet.