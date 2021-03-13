Menu
Shweta Gupta

Celebrity Nutritionist & Dietitian Shweta Gupta has completed her B.Sc. in Food and Nutrition, M.Sc. in Food and Nutrition and Diploma in Dietetics and Public Health Nutrition (DDPHN). She also holds a Certificate for Specialized Diets for Endocrine Disorders (mainly in Diabetes, Thyroid, and PCOD). Shweta is a Diabetes Educator and specialises in Weight Management, Child Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Diabetic Management, Skin and Beauty health, Thyroid Disorder, Corporate Wellness, Pregnancy, and Post Pregnancy diets and has also worked with Ganga Ram Hospital as a Diabetes Educator. Shweta does not believe in strict nutrition philosophies, staying unrealistically thin, or depriving oneself of the foods that they love. Rather, encourage the use of food as medicine with a holistic approach. She has been giving diets for the past seven years and just dreams to serve as many people as possible.
  • 13th Mar 2021
    Here’s how to maintain a healthy lifestyle for people who work a 9 to 5 job
    Health