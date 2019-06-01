EDITIONS
Shweta Munshi
Shweta Munshi, has over 17 yrs of experience of professional experience - from web application development to design & concept development, marketing communications, marketing/promotion strategies, content development and business analysis. She has worked with various organizations in India and volunteered with US non-profits helping them with various facets of marketing. The excitement of learning about new things prompted her to build a career as a writer and independent content marketing professional.

Kaava – A new beginning with a sea of experience

by Shweta Munshi
Share on
21st Feb 2017 · 3 min read