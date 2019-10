Siddhartha Gupta is the CEO of Mercer|Mettl post-Mettl acquisition by Mercer. Previously he was working as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Mercer|Mettl. With a career spanning more than two decades, Siddhartha has a proven track record of successfully growing IT behemoths like HP and SAP in India, leading teams that built business verticals from scratch and brought them to scale. Siddhartha is a strong team player with a collaborative leadership style.