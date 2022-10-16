Siddhi Desai is an Assistant Manager at Navitas Solar, where she oversees corporate communications and sustainability. In this capacity, she has been essential in shaping Navitas Solar's approach in the carbon market and CSR profiles. She holds an M. Tech. in Electrical Engineering (Power Systems) from Pandit Deendayal Energy University. Her credentials from Solar Energy International, Iacharya Silicon Limited, Energy Swaraj Foundation demonstrate her keen interest in the renewables sector.