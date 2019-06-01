Simaaya has redefined Designer wear in the country. The brand has been dressing women with glamorous designer wear round the world. So that you can feel the charm of draping Indianwear. We have finest collection of designer suits, sarees, lehengas, bridal wears, and accessories for your precious moments of life. Simaaya was applauded for their excellent work with Star Retailer Award in 2014 and Emerging Indian Award in August 2008. Our incredible journey started from 2005 with our flagship store at Elgin Road (Kolkata). In order to fulfill your desire we have set up Simaaya at Kankurgachi, Triangular Park, in Hyderabad Banjara Hills and online store, so that you can grasp your adorable attire at any time with one sweet click. In the upcoming years we are hoping to go beyond borders. Over 200 members, experts in their own right, are behind the scenes. Our dedicated in-house designers are from some of the leading institutions in India. Artists to master craftsmen, embroiders to karigars of innumerable art forms, a diverse team has created everything you see here. Simaaya is India's leading fashion website that offers you exclusive and premium ethnic wear, designer jewelries and bags. We have a global online market, so we are able to deliver our best ethnic designer collection at your doorstep "globally" without any hassle. We have plenty of payment options such as Cash on Delivery, Credit card, Debit card and even net banking process through secured gateways, so paying for our products are not going to be complicated at all. Simaaya has emerged as an one of the most loved ethnic wear brand in the World.