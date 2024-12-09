Smita Shetty Kapoor, as the CEO and Co-Founder of Kelp, brings more than 26 years of corporate experience to her pivotal role in driving Kelp's success. Founded in 2013, Kelp (formerly KelpHR) has emerged as a trailblazer in the creation of safe, happy and inclusive workplaces. Smita's visionary approach led to the development of a comprehensive suite of services falling under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) umbrella, encompassing legal compliance, best practices, and core HR functions. This innovative approach has transformed the HR landscape, introducing ground breaking solutions for PoSH in the workplace and expanding to encompass Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives and an extensive Employee Assistance Program dedicated to the well-being of all employees.