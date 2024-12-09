PoSH Act amendments and legal developments: What Indian employers need to know in 2025

The year 2025 is poised to redefine workplace safety in India as organisations align with evolving amendments to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act).

A recent proposal, spearheaded by Member of Parliament, Dr. Sasmit Patra in February 2024, underscores the need for enhanced protection for employees, while demanding heightened compliance from employers. These changes present both opportunities and challenges, particularly for HR leaders and organisations striving to create safe, respectful, and inclusive workplaces.

Understanding the proposed amendments

Two proposed amendments in the proposal stand out as critical to reshaping compliance practices under the PoSH Act:

1. Extension of the complaint filing timeline

Currently, Section 9 of the PoSH Act allows complainants to report incidents of harassment within three months, with an additional three-month extension under exceptional circumstances. The amendment proposes extending this window to one year while abolishing the discretionary three-month extension. Instead, Internal Committees (ICs) will have the authority to allow indefinite extensions if there is reasonable justification for the delay.

This change acknowledges personal and societal barriers that might delay reporting while creating a more inclusive system for aggrieved individuals.

2. Omission of conciliation

Under Section 10 of the Act, conciliation allows disputes to be resolved amicably without a formal inquiry. The amendment seeks to eliminate this provision, addressing concerns about coercion, pressure, or undue influence on complainants to settle. By ensuring every case undergoes a formal inquiry, this step aims to reinforce the integrity of the justice process.

Implications for employers

These amendments are designed to empower complainants, but they also introduce significant operational considerations for employers:

Extended complaint timelines: While the one-year period allows more time for victims to come forward, it also poses challenges in preserving evidence and managing older cases. Employers will need robust systems to handle delayed reporting effectively.

While the one-year period allows more time for victims to come forward, it also poses challenges in preserving evidence and managing older cases. Employers will need robust systems to handle delayed reporting effectively. Mandatory formal inquiries: With conciliation removed, all complaints will now necessitate full-fledged inquiries. This will demand additional resources, including time, manpower, and legal expertise, placing greater pressure on Internal Committees (ICs).

A strategic roadmap for compliance

Organisations must adopt a forward-thinking approach to prepare for these amendments. Here are four key strategies to ensure compliance and foster a culture of trust:

1. Proactive policy revisions

To stay compliant, organisations should immediately revise their PoSH policies to reflect the proposed amendments. This includes updating timelines, eliminating conciliation provisions, and ensuring clarity in procedures. A well-communicated policy fosters trust and demonstrates the organisation's commitment to safety and justice.

2. Regular and impactful training

Conducting periodic PoSH training is essential to maintaining awareness across the workforce. These sessions should emphasise the legal and ethical implications of workplace harassment, educate employees on the amended provisions, and reinforce appropriate workplace behavior. By embedding these practices, companies can build a culture of accountability and respect.

3. Encouraging timely reporting

While extended filing timelines offer flexibility, encouraging employees to report incidents promptly is crucial for effective resolution. Organisations can adopt measures like:

Strengthening confidentiality protocols to protect complainants.

Empowering bystanders to report misconduct.

Offering counselling and support services to affected individuals.

Creating a safe environment where employees feel supported to report incidents without fear of retaliation is key to minimising delays.

4. Investing in inquiry mechanisms

With the elimination of conciliation, organisations must ensure their ICs are equipped to handle formal inquiries efficiently. This involves:

Training IC members in investigative best practices.

Allocating adequate resources for legal and administrative support.

Using technology to streamline case management and documentation.

Addressing emerging challenges

The amendments, while progressive, also introduce new challenges that demand innovative solutions:

Leveraging technology: Digital tools can simplify complaint handling, evidence collection, and tracking compliance metrics. AI-driven analytics can also help identify patterns and trends, enabling proactive intervention.

Digital tools can simplify complaint handling, evidence collection, and tracking compliance metrics. AI-driven analytics can also help identify patterns and trends, enabling proactive intervention. Promoting inclusivity: Workplace safety extends beyond compliance. It requires fostering an inclusive culture where every employee feels valued and respected, irrespective of gender, background, or role.

Workplace safety extends beyond compliance. It requires fostering an inclusive culture where every employee feels valued and respected, irrespective of gender, background, or role. Monitoring legal and cultural trends: Staying informed about emerging legal developments and societal expectations is critical to staying ahead in compliance and workplace culture.

The bigger picture: A commitment to safety

Non-compliance with the PoSH Act carries severe consequences, including financial penalties and reputational damage. However, beyond the legal risks lies an even greater opportunity: the chance to lead by example, foster employee trust, and enhance organisational resilience.

The amendments to the PoSH Act serve as a reminder that workplace safety is not merely about adherence to legal norms—it is about cultivating a culture of respect, trust, and accountability. As organisations prepare for 2025, the onus is on leadership to set the tone. For leaders, this is a call to action: to champion safety as a cornerstone of workplace culture and ensure that every individual feels protected, respected, and empowered.

By being proactive, empathetic, and strategic, employers can turn these changes into a foundation for sustainable workplace excellence.

Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO & Co-founder, Kelp