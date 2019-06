Sneha Choudhry, CBO & Co-Founder, Zolo is a gold medallist from IIM Kozhikode. With a vision to make the way people live away from homes awesome, Zolo was founded in 2015. Sneha is a detail-oriented problem solver and strongly believes in getting the job done, no matter what the challenge may be. Sneha Choudhry brings with her 9 years of experience in creating strategy and executing operations. She heads the sales and customer experience at Zolo.