Opinion

Why work-life balance is a myth and what entrepreneurs can do about it

An entrepreneur’s lifestyle requires a specific mindset, strong determination, and robust resilience. Adopt these 5 tips to find the elusive work-life balance.

Sneha Choudhry
30th May 2019
Being an entrepreneur entails responsibilities and commitments towards your organisation, employees, and investors irrespective of your gender. Despite the opinions of everyone in your circle. Being a woman or a man doesn’t make it easier or more difficult. The 24X7 lifestyle requires a specific mindset, strong determination, and robust resilience. You must be willing to throw out the rule book and make your own set of rules. This includes the mythical work-life balance. Don’t believe anyone who says there is one in an entrepreneur’s life. However, developing your own unique way to balance both aspects of your life so that they bring joy to you is highly recommended for a successful and happy stint as an entrepreneur.


Work-life balance


The term work-life balance is misleading. Your life cannot start after you step out of your work office. Your work is a huge part of who you are and where you spend most of your day. It is part of your ‘life’ and your personal life must be in harmony with it. Plus, this is a constantly evolving equation. What worked for you at the beginning of your career may not be applicable in the later stages of your career might not work for you now.


Here are my five rules that you can use to get started:    


Finding work–life continuum: In entrepreneurship, there is no shutting down. So finding the right time to accomplish things that are essential while ensuring that nothing is compromised is essential. Find time within your workday to do what you love. Learning how to juggle your work schedules is as important as is making sure that your roles at home are also divided fairly. Your partner at home has a huge role to play in this aspect to bring about a fair balance. The list differs for each individual; hence, one should be smart enough to identify what works well for them and sustain it. There is no perfect balance. Create one that works for you.


Learn how to prioritise: Identifying the important things in your life and creating a to-do list that helps you prioritise is important to get your work done faster and more efficiently. Set boundaries. The more your work-life filters into your personal life and vice versa, the harder it is to maintain that balance. This boundary is essential for your emotional and mental well being and happiness. Eliminate low – value tasks and focus more on the activities that help you find a purpose and fulfilment in your work.


Dedicate some ‘me’ time: Since we live in a connected world that never sleeps, learning how and when to unplug is extremely essential to live a stress-free life. Spend time doing things that you really love to do. Your job is important, but it should not be your entire life. Your mental and physical state of mind should allow you to reset and recharge yourself, whether it’s going to a gym, reading, meditation, going for a walk, or catching your favourite movie with friends and family. If you can’t set aside time for it, weave this into your workday. Have meetings at the gym and get your senior staff to walk with you on the treadmill next to you; have team outings at a meditation centre that benefit your peace of mind; or plan a bake-off with your team. Do one task everyday that helps you renew your creative energies on a regular basis to attain your highest potential.


Learning to say ‘no’ is important: While being an entrepreneur can be a daunting task, your time during the workday is limited. You need to be clear about your company objectives and your workday. Every day. And if the opportunity presented to you does not meet your objectives then you have to let it go. No matter how tough it is.


This thought process will also help you lead your team better and set equal work distribution among your employees. As women, we have been type-casted as flexible multi-taskers, which can also translate into divided focus and lesser work output for the day. There are days that you will be the ultimate multitasker, but you will notice these days don’t necessarily get your best output. As far as possible drive your day with intent and focus.


Create your own calendar: Setting your own activity log will help you analyse and track how you spend your time at work or at home. There are several virtual assistants that can help you do this at your own pace. This can improve your style of working and reduce the unproductive workload, which causes unnecessary burden or stress. For instance, if you feel that attending a weekly staff meeting consumes all your time and adds little value to your work, you could consider asking your colleague or employee to take notes on your behalf. If your child’s recital is important then you can reschedule a meeting that suits your time frame. Don’t be apologetic about managing your own time as per your convenience.


Now, chuck out this rule book and make your own.


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)


Authors
Sneha Choudhry
Sneha Choudhry, CBO & Co-Founder, Zolo is a gold medallist from IIM Kozhikode. With a vision to make the way people live away from homes awesome, Zolo was founded in 2015. Sneha is a detail-oriented problem solver and strongly believes in getting the job done, no matter what the challenge may be. Sneha Choudhry brings with her 9 years of experience in creating strategy and executing operations. She heads the sales and customer experience at Zolo.

