Sneha Priya is the CEO & Co-founder of SP Robotics. She started the business career at 19, back-packing across the country, going hands-on, participating and winning in national and international competitions in Robotics to eventually create the idea behind SP Robotics works. She was one of the youngest women to be awarded as "Iconic Women" by the Women Economic Forum. From spearheading the development of curriculum and courseware to chartering the growth of the community, she is the driving force behind all of the company's initiatives.