Sonia Huria, as Head - Corporate Marketing, Communications & Sustainability at Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. drives the media conglomerate’s communications, network marketing and social impact agendas. She oversees brand communications for Viacom18 across all its five lines of businesses – broadcast entertainment, filmed entertainment, digital entertainment, experiential entertainment and consumer products – as well as leads one of the industry’s most decorated marketing communication functions.