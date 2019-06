Mr. Madhavan Menon - Chairman & Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Mr. Madhavan Menon joined Thomas Cook India in 2000 and is the Chairman & Managing Director.In his capacity as Managing Director since 2006, he is a Member on the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and holds Directorship in the various subsidiaries of the company. He is also a Trustee of PRIDE, an NGO that focuses on healthcare and education for the under privileged.