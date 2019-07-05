Sophia is the founder of Soul Cafe Solutions. She is deeply passionate about understanding the nuances of human behavior and how it impacts human relationships. She believes that the solid foundation to a good society and individual happiness in life heavily relies on the quality of human connections and relationships. After a decade of playing various roles in the corporate sector in India and the US. she decided to focus on building an online platform that is dedicated to building meaningful relationships and deeper connections.

