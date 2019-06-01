Dr Soumitro Chakraborty is CEO of Fiinovation and Chairman of Centre for CSR and sustainability excellence. Driven by the need to bring about constructive and significant social change, Dr Chakraborty actively works as a consultant to various organizations and has strategized and implemented impactful social interventions. In addition, he vividly writes on socio-political issues and contributes to various publications, while he is also a notable keynote speaker at various national and international conferences on CSR and sustainability. He also serves on the board of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern India Chapter on both corporate social responsibility and affirmative action.