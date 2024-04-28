Menu
Sourabh Kumar

Sourabh Kumar is the Founder and CEO of PunToon Kids, a premium kids' YouTube community driven by Indian Original IPs, as well as VidUnit Media Pvt Ltd, a digital entertainment, content, and influencer marketing firm. Sourabh has worked in the media and entertainment industries in India and abroad for over 15 years across content consumption behaviour on digital platforms. Prior to founding VidUnit Media and PunToon Kids, Sourabh worked as the Director of Content Acquisition and Operations at Alibaba in India, where he was instrumental in shaping the company's content strategy and operations in the country.
  • 28th Apr 2024
    Navigating the digital sphere: CEOs and founders redefine influence through content creation
    Opinion