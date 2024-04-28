Navigating the digital sphere: CEOs and founders redefine influence through content creation

In today's dynamic business landscape, CEOs and founders in India are not just leading their companies; they're also shaping their image and brand through content creation. The digital era has opened up new avenues for connecting with audiences, transitioning from platforms like LinkedIn to a broader spectrum including Instagram, YouTube, and audio podcasts. This shift represents an addition to traditional communication strategies as these leaders harness the power of content to extend their reach and impact.

CEOs and founders understand that personal branding is essential in today's interconnected world. By sharing insights and experiences, they humanise their leadership and build authentic connections with their audience. For example, Ashneer Grover, former Co-founder of BharatPe, shares candid insights and motivational messages with his 1.5 million followers on Instagram, fostering authenticity and relatability.

Leaders also want to build their brand presence, and social media platforms provide unprecedented opportunities for CEOs and founders to connect directly with their audience. Many entrepreneurs and leaders, like Ankush Sachdeva, Co-founder of ShareChat, leverage their social media presence to engage users, share insights, and foster a sense of community among followers. Similarly, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, uses Instagram to showcase new product launches, engage with customers, and share beauty tips, thereby strengthening the brand's presence and customer engagement.

Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha) engages with guests from diverse backgrounds on his YouTube series, educating and empowering viewers on vast topics ranging from finance to personal development, and showcasing guests' unheard views and personal side. Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder and CEO, Paytm) is known for his insights on fintech and entrepreneurship shared on Twitter and LinkedIn. Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, Oyo) shares valuable lessons on scaling startups and navigating challenges in the hospitality industry through interviews and social media posts.

Content creation offers more than just brand building; it also presents lucrative monetisation opportunities. CEOs and founders can generate additional revenue through sponsored content, brand partnerships, and speaking engagements. Additionally, a strong personal brand can lead to consultancy gigs, mentorship opportunities, and investment prospects. Sarthak Ahuja, Founder of MotivationalDiaries, monetises his

YouTube channel through sponsored content and speaking engagements, leveraging his influence to inspire and motivate his audience.

Another aspect is that CEOs and founders serve as role models for aspiring entrepreneurs, and content creation allows them to share their journeys, challenges, and successes. This influence extends beyond business as they advocate for social causes and drive positive change in society. Falguni Nayar, Founder of Nykaa, uses her social media platforms to champion women's entrepreneurship and promote self-care and empowerment, inspiring millions of followers in the process.

The initial emphasis was on textual content by professionals, who were particularly conscious of their visual presence. However, as they delved deeper, they acknowledged the formidable impact of video content, prompting a shift towards incorporating visual elements into their content creation strategies.

CEOs and founders are diversifying their online presence across multiple platforms to reach a broader audience. Anupam Mittal and Ritesh Agarwal maintain active profiles on Instagram, while Ajay Suneja extends his reach through YouTube and Spotify. Another interesting leader, Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder of Zomato, shares industry insights and trends on Twitter and LinkedIn, showcasing his thought leadership in the food and restaurant industry.

Many professionals embarked on their content creation journey while employed by organisations, transitioning gradually into full-time content creators before ultimately becoming entrepreneurs. Sharan exemplifies this journey, starting his content creation while at KPMG and later PWC. Mastering finance content, he eventually became a full-time creator and in 2022 founded The 1% Club, drawing investors like Nikhil Kamath.

By building a robust online presence, CEOs and founders can attract national and global brands, fostering collaborations and expanding their business reach. With a worldwide audience, they can showcase expertise, network with industry peers, and explore new markets, driving international business growth. Additionally, their openness to collaboration with other content creators enhances content diversity and engagement, departing from past isolated practices.

This current trend highlights the evolving nature of digital communication and the immense opportunities it presents for personal branding and business growth. As these leaders continue to leverage the power of content, they redefine how businesses engage with their audience in the digital era, driving conversations, fostering connections, and shaping industry discourse.

(Sourabh Kumar is Founder and CEO of PunToon Kids, a premium kids' YouTube community, and digital marketing firm VidUnit Media.)