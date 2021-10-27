Mr. Sourjyendu Medda is the Founder, Chief Business Officer and Chief Finance Officer at DealShare which is one of the fastest growing social e-commerce firm. Having deep expertise in consumer business, Spent 15 years with leading, retail and FMCG organizations. Was head of Sales at Metro Cash & Carry, India, and Raymonds FMCG. Had also headed, the reseller business and CRM & pricing function for Metro Cash & Carry, India. Spent Initial years of his career at Citibank and Britannia Industries Ltd. Did his MBA from NITIE, Mumbai which is the mecca of Supply Chain in India and was the Gold medalist of his batch. Did computer science engineering from NIT Jamshedpur. Is deeply passionate about bringing the small and medium manufacturers closer to the middle income population of the country. Thereby creating tremendous value for both the consumers and manufactures.