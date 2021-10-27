Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
Login
Newsletter

Sourjyendu Medda

Mr. Sourjyendu Medda is the Founder, Chief Business Officer and Chief Finance Officer at DealShare which is one of the fastest growing social e-commerce firm. Having deep expertise in consumer business, Spent 15 years with leading, retail and FMCG organizations. Was head of Sales at Metro Cash & Carry, India, and Raymonds FMCG. Had also headed, the reseller business and CRM & pricing function for Metro Cash & Carry, India. Spent Initial years of his career at Citibank and Britannia Industries Ltd. Did his MBA from NITIE, Mumbai which is the mecca of Supply Chain in India and was the Gold medalist of his batch. Did computer science engineering from NIT Jamshedpur. Is deeply passionate about bringing the small and medium manufacturers closer to the middle income population of the country. Thereby creating tremendous value for both the consumers and manufactures.
  • 27th Oct 2021
    What young entrepreneurs should know about India’s funding ecosystem
    Expert Opinion
  • 15th Jul 2020
    Top trends that can drive digital marketing strategy in the COVID-19 world
    Expert Opinion