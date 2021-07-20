Sowmya Iyer is the Founder and CEO of DViO Digital - one of India’s largest integrated marketing companies that focuses on the 360 digital transformation of brands and businesses spanning across a multitude of sectors. In addition to being the driving force behind DViO, Sowmya is also a start-up investor, a prolific TEDx Speaker and Chief Mentor at the MAD-Tech Incubator that is run by DViO. She directs a marketing incubator for start-ups in advertising, content and marketing technology. Her incubator currently houses five start-ups, and she intends to grow the portfolio to 25 + start-ups in the coming year. It’s a unique initiative to connect brands with the innovation and value that start-ups have to offer and has been seeing immense traction and value in the market. In 2007, she started off with Xebec Digital*, initially as a division of a full service mainline advertising agency. Sowmya soon got XD as an up and running independent fast growing digital marketing company. Soon the organization grew into one of the largest independent digital marketing agencies in India. In 2017, Sowmya bought out the company from her partners and rebranded it as DViO Digital. (*Now operates only under DViO DIGITAL) Under her conduction, the organization has been selected for the prestigious Elevator Program by Google India besides winning many awards for various campaigns across clients. In the past 12 years she has been a consultant to more than 100 businesses. She is an exuberant speaker at international and domestic conferences on topics concerning leadership, digital media etc. amounting to her copious knowledge of the same. She is also a trainer in leading management colleges and has contributed significantly in various strategic discussions on digital marketing for the Government of India. In her extremely hard won free time, when she isn’t attending boardroom meetings ; she would be seen attending the PTA ones for her young daughter or even hitchhiking across Bhutan with her friends and family. An avid reader, she spends her non-existent idle time mentoring young talent and listening to podcasts.